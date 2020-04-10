Pelosi Seeks Probe Into Abuse Of Pregnant Migrant Women

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general to investigate reports that pregnant women seeking asylum in the U.S. are being mistreated by immigration agents. Pelosi said in a Thursday statement that the alleged misconduct of immigration authorities forcing a Guatemalan woman to give birth while standing up during asylum proceedings at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station in Chula Vista, California, is “unacceptable behavior.” “This mistreatment is more disturbing and dangerous, as the coronavirus crisis threatens the health and lives of the most vulnerable among us,” Pelosi said. The House speaker joined 15...

