Treasury Dept. Formalizes North Korea Sanctions Authority

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has updated sanction regulations to align with provisions in the 2020 defense bill that prohibit U.S. companies from doing business with North Korea, according to a Federal Register notice published Friday. OFAC said the provisions bar U.S. companies from making business transactions with entities that engage in a range of North Korea-related activities, including providing the country with nuclear weapons, purchasing luxury goods from the country or participating in the government’s censorship. The provisions also require the president to identify any businesses or individuals that have engaged in prohibited activities with North Korea,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS