New Bucs QB Brady Seeks 'Tompa Bay,' 'Tampa Brady' TMs

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Longtime New England Patriots and six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady applied to register trademarks for "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" and expand the use of "TB12" in an apparent attempt to further capitalize on his recent decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Applications to register the marks, which are apparent puns on Brady's name and the location of his new team, were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 6 by a company associated with Brady, TEB Capital Management. The trademark applications say Brady "has a bona fide intention" to use the marks on clothing,...

