Chicago, Equifax reach $1.5M Settlement Over Data Breach

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago says it has reached a $1.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit against Equifax Inc. over a massive 2017 data breach that exposed the sensitive personal information of roughly 147 million people. Chicago is one of a few municipalities, along with the District of Columbia, to receive a settlement in litigation against Equifax, city officials said Tuesday. It complements other deals reached with the credit bureau by the federal government, state governments and private plaintiffs, said Stephen Kane, the city’s deputy corporation counsel. “This settlement represents a significant achievement by the law department, which worked hard on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS