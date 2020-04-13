ConAgra Seeks To Duck Pensioners' Benefits Calculation Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A ConAgra Brands Inc. pension plan wants to torpedo a former worker’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming pensioners had their retirement benefits slashed, arguing two administrative committees didn’t do anything wrong by denying her increased payouts. The ConAgra Brands Inc. pension plan for hourly production workers — along with the company’s employee benefits administrative committee and its appeals committee — on Friday moved for summary judgment in retiree Vicki Michael’s proposed class action. While Michael claimed the administrative committee excessively offset benefits pensioners accrued under an earlier retirement plan with Amfac Foods Inc. from the benefits they received under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS