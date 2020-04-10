Sanchez Energy Submits $2.4B Equity Swap To Creditors

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Sanchez Energy Corp. will submit a $2.4 billion debt-for-equity swap plan to its creditors after a Texas bankruptcy judge approved the company's Chapter 11 disclosure statement. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved the statement Thursday, setting events in motion for a vote and plan approval hearing before the end of the month, although final resolution of the case will have to wait for the outcome of an adversary action by Sanchez challenging some of its creditors' liens. Texas-based Sanchez, which operates about 2,400 oil and gas wells, filed for bankruptcy in August, saying plunging oil and gas...

