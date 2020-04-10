2nd Circ. Won't Rehear Deerfield Insider Trading Appeal

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Friday that it won’t reconsider a ruling that made it easier to prosecute insider trading at hedge funds, despite arguments by an industry group that the ruling sends a confusing and chilling message to lawful participants in the securities markets. In a split decision in late December, the court upheld the convictions of former Deerfield Management analysts Theodore Huber and Robert Olan. The pair was convicted along with two former employees at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services who shared pending changes to Medicare reimbursement rates that informed the analysts' trades in health care stock....

