Pharma Cos. Slam Opioid Negotiation Class At 6th Circ.

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies on Friday again urged the Sixth Circuit to erase a district judge’s certification of the "negotiation class" intended to help resolve the multidistrict opioid litigation, saying that nothing in the federal rules for class actions authorizes the certification. The companies said that the certification order entered by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in September reflects the exact kind of “judicial inventiveness” that the U.S. Supreme Court forbade in two rulings, AmChem Prods. v. Windsor and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. v. Dukes, but that the local governments had not grappled with those prohibitions. The companies, which include distributors like AmerisourceBergen and...

