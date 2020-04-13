Supermarket Not Liable For Patron's Murder, 1st Circ. Affirms

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has refused to revive a suit seeking to hold Shaw’s Supermarkets Inc. liable for a 2015 murder that occurred in one of its stores, agreeing with a Maine federal judge’s determination that the murder was not foreseeable. In a published opinion, a three-judge First Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Shaw’s in a suit accusing the Albertsons Companies LLC subsidiary of failing to prevent the murder of Wendy Boudreau, who was killed by Connor MacCalister after the latter slit her throat in the ice cream aisle. The trial court had concluded that...

