1st Circ. Says Puerto Ricans Are Eligible For SSI Benefits

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit said Friday that the federal government cannot exclude Puerto Ricans from receiving Supplemental Security Income disability benefits, ruling that denial of the payments to the island's residents is "not rationally related to a legitimate government interest." The published decision could ultimately pave the way for hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rico residents to receive SSI benefits after the panel affirmed a lower court's summary judgment ruling in favor of José Luis Vaello-Madero, who was sued by the federal government as it sought to recover over $28,000 in SSI benefit payments he received after moving from New York to...

