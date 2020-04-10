Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Gets One Claim Trimmed In ACA 'Sabotage' Suit

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge Friday allowed one claim in a lawsuit aimed at blocking President Donald Trump's "sabotage" of the Affordable Care Act to survive, but nixed the other claim in the suit, declining to "appropriate" the discretion Congress intended for the president.

U.S. Judge Deborah K. Chasanow declined to toss the Administrative Procedure Act claim in the lawsuit, filed by several major cities, which argue that the administration has intentionally damaged the ACA with a series of subversive regulatory moves. But she did knock out the claim under the Constitution's take care clause, which establishes that a president "take care...

