DOI Wrong To Approve MHA Nation's Election, DC Judge Says

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has thrown out the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of an election to amend the MHA Nation’s constitution, saying that not enough members of the North Dakota tribe had voted for the election to pass muster. Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation member Charles K. Hudson sued the DOI and department officials in 2015, saying the DOI shouldn’t have approved the 2013 election because the number of members that voted didn't meet the required quorum of 30 percent of voting-age members under the tribe’s constitution and the Indian Reorganization Act. While the DOI claimed the constitution’s definition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS