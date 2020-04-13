Tribes, Enviros Fight Trump Bid For Early Monument Row Win

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A group of tribes and a coalition of environmental organizations have urged a D.C. federal court to reject President Donald Trump's bid for an early win in suits challenging his reduction of two Utah national monuments. The tribal and environmental groups continue to assert that Trump didn't have the constitutional authority to downsize the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments after the president in February told the court he did so lawfully under the Antiquities Act. In their opposition to the president's cross-motion for partial summary judgment, the groups in two branches of consolidated suits related to the shrinking of the...

