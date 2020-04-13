Saks Makes Designers Swear Not To Pilfer Workers, Suit Says

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Luxury brands that offer their wares in Saks Fifth Avenue’s high-end department stores have agreed not to poach its employees, an arrangement that’s keeping thousands of high-end salespeople from scoring a better paying gig, according to a new proposed class action. Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Prada all lease mini-storefronts within Saks’ dozens of locations across the country, but despite being allowed to operate largely independently, they have agreed not to hire away any of Saks’ employees, a New York federal court was told Friday. From an antitrust standpoint, the no-poach agreements — which keep wages low and curb competition for skilled...

