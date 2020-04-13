3 Firms Forge Blackstone’s $2B Alnylam Pharma Investment

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group on Monday agreed to inject as much as $2 billion into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. to help the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company advance treatments for cardiovascular and other diseases, in a deal steered by Goodwin Procter, Ropes & Gray and Willkie Farr. The capital injection serves to assist Alnylam in its continued research and development of RNA interference, or RNAi medicines, which involve silencing genes to address inherited medical problems, according to a statement. Alnylam is focused on a range of debilitating medical issues, including genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system diseases. The money is coming from Blackstone,...

