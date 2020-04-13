BASF Can't Skirt $250M In Dicamba Damages, Monsanto Says

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Bayer-owned Monsanto, jointly facing a $250 million punitive damages verdict over the pesticide dicamba with manufacturer BASF, urged a Missouri federal judge on Friday to reject BASF's requests to "shift" that punitive-damages burden to Monsanto only. A jury awarded $250 million in punitive damages and $15 million in compensatory damages in February to southwest Missouri-based Bader Farms Inc. over claims that its peach trees were hurt when dicamba applied by neighboring farms drifted over. It was the first of the cases in a federal multidistrict litigation to go to trial. "The jury awarded a single amount of punitive damages against both...

