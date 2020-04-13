Printer LSC Communications Hits Ch. 11 With $972M Debt

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Commercial printing company LSC Communications filed for Chapter 11 in a New York bankruptcy court Monday, saying it is seeking to trim $972 million in debt in the wake of a blocked buyout by a major competitor. Chicago-based LSC said in an announcement that the filing comes after months of “proactive and aggressive steps” to deal with “fundamental changes in the industry” and the failure of competitor Quad/Graphics Inc.'s planned acquisition of the company last year. “Following a comprehensive review, we determined to pursue a restructuring through a voluntary process as we continue to work with our lenders to best position...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS