Okla. Tribe Fights Calif. Co.'s Bid To Nix $14.6M RICO Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Modoc Nation has asked an Oklahoma federal court to deny a California company's bid to toss the tribe's $14.6 million breach of contract suit claiming the company defrauded it when helping to create several small businesses, claiming that evidence shows the company was running a racketeering scam. California-based Softek Management Services LLC, related firms and executives Rajesh Shah and Sharad Dadbhawala violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by engineering a nearly 10-year-long "sophisticated conspiracy" that deceived the tribe and stole its profits when Softek stepped in to help Modoc run its for-profit business, according to the Modocs Friday...

