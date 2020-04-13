BSR REIT Sells 3 Texas Apartments For $53M

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT) -- BSR Real Estate Investment Trust sold three Texas apartment complexes with a total of more than 600 units for $52.5 million, according to a statement Monday from the Canadian REIT. BSR did not name the buyer in the deal. It said the transaction for the Longview, Texas, apartments is part of its portfolio enhancement and capital recycling strategy. “I am very proud of the BSR team for continuing to execute efficiently during these uncertain economic times related to COVID-19, which is a testament to our management platform,” BSR CEO John Bailey said in the statement. The complexes it sold are Summer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS