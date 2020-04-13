Creek Tribe Had Reservation And Never Lost It, Justices Told

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Muscogee (Creek) Nation member has pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his Oklahoma state court convictions because the crimes he was accused of took place within the tribe’s historical reservation, saying the state’s “brand-new argument” that the tribe never had a reservation to begin with doesn’t wash. Oklahoma urged the high court in March to reject a bid by Jimcy McGirt to have his convictions for rape and two other charges thrown out, saying the state had jurisdiction over the charges because the Creek tribe’s territory was never actually a reservation. Instead, it was only a “dependent Indian community”...

