Jeld-Wen Must Supply Rival Door Maker With Key Parts

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Door part manufacturer Jeld-Wen Inc. must honor a supply deal with Texas door maker Steves and Sons Inc., a Virginia federal judge ruled, doling another major loss to the supplier in the yearslong antitrust battle between the rivals. U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne, who has handled the legal firefight between Jeld-Wen and Steves since it kicked off four years ago, on Friday ordered Jeld-Wen to supply hundreds of thousands of molded doorskins, a crucial door-making component, to the Texas company each week until the manufacturer fulfills the terms of the pair's long-standing contract. Judge Payne found that Jeld-Wen, which acts...

