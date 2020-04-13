FoodFirst Global To Kick Off Ch. 11 By Trying To Shed Leases

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 12:27 PM EDT) -- FoodFirst Global Restaurants Inc., which owns a pair of Italian eatery chains with more than 100 locations, will open its Chapter 11 case Tuesday in Florida as it seeks to reject its restaurant leases in the wake of a foundering expansion strategy and widespread closures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. At a first-day hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Orlando, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Jennemann will consider the debtor’s request to reject the leases of 43 locations that were closed prior to its April 9 petition date as it looks to sell off its remaining property, including additional leases. “Debtors intend to...

