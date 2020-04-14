Opposition To Md.'s Light Rail Doesn't Hold Water, Judge Says

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made a reasonable decision in clearing the Maryland Transportation Authority’s light rail transit project despite a local challenge over the project’s expected impact on local streams and wetlands, a Maryland federal judge found. The Corps was not required to “reinvent the wheel” and examine a vague alternative favored by a local nonprofit group, Monday’s decision said. Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail and several individuals had called the Corps’ approval of a permit for the project arbitrary and capricious, but those assertions don’t hold water, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said. “The record shows...

