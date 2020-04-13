Customers Sue Airline Over 'No-Show' Cancellation Policy

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- LATAM Airlines is ripping off its customers with a "no-show" cancellation policy that lets the Chile-based carrier nix flyers' reservations and resell their seats if they miss a leg of their trip, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Florida federal court. Miami-based produce wholesaler TM Solutions USA LLC sued LATAM Airlines Group SA Inc., claiming the airline's no-show policy is illegal and unfair. "Cancellations are bad enough when they occur due to unforeseen reasons like weather, malfunctions, or a global pandemic," TM said, stressing that its complaint isn't about such disruptions. "This lawsuit is about an airline intentionally, and...

