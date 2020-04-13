Watch Retailer Fights Swiss Arbitration Bid In Franchise Fight

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A luxury watch and jewelry retailer is urging a Florida federal court not to send its multimillion-dollar dispute with a manufacturer to arbitration in Geneva, accusing the manufacturer of playing a "corporate shell game" by fraudulently incorporating a Swiss arbitration clause. Les Bijoux Group LLC filed the litigation targeting manufacturer Richemont North America Inc. and various subsidiaries early this year in state court, seeking more than $7 million in lost costs and millions more in allegedly lost profits. The company accuses Richemont, which manufactures jewelry under various trade names, including Van Cleef & Arpels, of attempting to steal its customers by...

