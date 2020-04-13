IT Group Says $10B JEDI Deal Must Be Awarded To More Cos.

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Department of Defense should re-award its $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal to multiple companies so that more bid protests and delays to the project’s implementation can be avoided, a technology group said in a letter released Monday. In a letter to Congressional Defense and Oversight committees, the Information Technology Acquisition Advisory Council said that awarding the cloud computing contract solely to Microsoft Corp. in October 2019 for $10 billion doesn’t align with the department’s goal of moving many of its information technology functions to the cloud. The DOD’s attempt to award the 10-year JEDI project to one company...

