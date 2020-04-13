Athene Holding To Pay $45M For Operating Unlicensed In NY

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Athene Holding Ltd. will pay a $45 million penalty to New York after an investigation by the Department of Financial Services found it had been operating a pension risk transfer business in the state without a license, the department announced Monday. According to the department, Athene entered into 14 large-scale transactions, involving more than 6,000 policyholders in New York, through Athene Annuity & Life Co., and these transactions included thousands of unauthorized communications with plan sponsors. "Protection of New Yorkers' retirement plans is more important than ever in this vulnerable economy. The DFS license has always served to...

