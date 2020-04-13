Cherokee Tribe Fires Opening Salvo In Opioid Bellwether

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation on Friday told an Oklahoma federal court that pharmacies and drug distributors created a devastating opioid crisis that has especially harmed their community, in the first amended complaint since the suit was remanded from the multidistrict litigation in Ohio. The Native American tribe said that the opioid epidemic has hit it especially hard and its injuries are different than those suffered by the general public. One reason is that tribal communities, including the Cherokee Nation, are already at a health care disadvantage compared to other activities, the tribe said in the complaint. “For example, according to a recent...

