Former ITT Students Launch RICO Suit Over 'Predatory' Loans

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Debt servicer Vervent Inc. and five other defendants, including Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, face a proposed class action lawsuit in California federal court filed by student loan borrowers accusing them of concocting an elaborate and "predatory" loan structure entangled in the failure of one of the nation's largest for-profit technical schools. Plaintiffs Jody Aliff, Marie Smith and Heather Turrey launched their suit April 10, claiming that Vervent and its co-defendants violated the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by scheming to defraud student borrowers who were enrolled at ITT Education Services Inc....

