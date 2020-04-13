Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WesternGeco, Ion Settle Long-Running Oil Patent Case

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- WesternGeco LLC and Ion Geophysical Corp. have settled an 11-year-old patent infringement suit over oil exploration technology that saw a $106 million jury verdict and a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court before teeing up a new damages trial for 2020. 

U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison dismissed the suit on Monday and vacated a permanent injunction that had barred Ion from making its DigiFIN lateral streamer positioning devices. Under the deal, Ion will license WesternGeco's patents so it can sell DigiFIN, and in exchange, it will pay WesternGeco a certain portion of future revenues, Ion said Thursday.

WesternGeco will get...

