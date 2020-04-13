WesternGeco, Ion Settle Long-Running Oil Patent Case

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- WesternGeco LLC and Ion Geophysical Corp. have settled an 11-year-old patent infringement suit over oil exploration technology that saw a $106 million jury verdict and a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court before teeing up a new damages trial for 2020. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison dismissed the suit on Monday and vacated a permanent injunction that had barred Ion from making its DigiFIN lateral streamer positioning devices. Under the deal, Ion will license WesternGeco's patents so it can sell DigiFIN, and in exchange, it will pay WesternGeco a certain portion of future revenues, Ion said Thursday. WesternGeco will get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS