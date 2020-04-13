6th Circ. Says UAW's 'Snotty' Dues Dealings Were Illegal

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers violated federal labor law by intentionally delaying a Ford Motor Co. worker’s attempt to recoup dues after resigning from the union, the Sixth Circuit ruled Monday, saying a union leader's “snotty” comments about his reimbursement requests amount to unfair representation. A three-member panel said the National Labor Relations Board reasonably concluded the UAW’s Local 600 violated its duty of fair representation under the National Labor Relations Act by holding onto a letter instructing Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan, facility to stop taking dues from Lloyd Stoner’s paycheck and then “responding reproachfully” after the board filed a unfair labor charge....

