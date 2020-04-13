CFPB Denies PayPal’s Claim That Prepaid Rule Is Misleading

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau responded Monday to a complaint filed by PayPal Inc. challenging a rule that treats digital wallets the same as prepaid debit cards, denying the fintech company’s claim that the rule requires the publication of misleading information. The CFPB filed its answer to PayPal in D.C. federal court responding to each of PayPal’s claims, denying a vast majority of them. In its complaint filed on Dec. 11, PayPal claimed it engaged extensively with the CFPB during its rulemaking process to provide evidence that digital wallets, like the one it offers itself as well as those offered by...

