Insurer Can't Intervene In Ohio Hotel Sex Trafficking Suits

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday denied Erie Insurance Exchange's bid to intervene in two suits claiming the operators of hotels should have known that sex trafficking took place on their premises, ruling it doesn't have the right to intervene to protect its interests. U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley was not persuaded by Erie's claim that it has a "substantial legal interest" in the actions brought by the alleged victims — known by their initials M.A. and H.H. — under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act because it issued a liability insurance policy to defendants Buckeye Hospitality Inc., Choice Hotels International...

