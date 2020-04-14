Crystallex Tells Justices Venezuela Is Stalling On $1.4B Award

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Canadian mining company Crystallex has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Venezuela’s bid to have the court review a $1.4 billion arbitral award dispute, saying Venezuela hasn’t met the standards for review or presented any valid questions to the court. Crystallex said Monday that this is Venezuela’s latest attempt to avoid paying the award after the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes determined it had wrongfully ousted the company from an operating contract for the Las Cristinas mine, which contains one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits. Venezuela appealed to the Supreme Court in March, asking the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS