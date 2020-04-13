NY Town Sues Own Fire Dept. Over Chemical Cleanup Cost

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The town of East Hampton, New York, is suing the East Hampton Fire Department in federal court, saying in a complaint Monday that the department failed to properly clean up fire suppressant foam that it used in emergencies and training, leaving the town to pay the costs of remediation after it contaminated residents' drinking water. According to the complaint, which also names the department's insurer American Alternative Insurance Corp. as an interested party, the department used the foam for several emergencies at the East Hampton Airport and during training exercises at the Lawrence Franzone Fire Training Facility in Wainscott, a neighborhood...

