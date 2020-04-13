9th Circ. Denies Atty Fees In Tootsie Roll Slack-Fill Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court's decision denying attorney fees to a counsel who sued Tootsie Roll for allegedly underfilling boxes of Junior Mints and Sugar Babies, citing the lawyers have not established the lower court abused its discretion. The panel said that California allows attorney fees to be granted under the "catalyst theory," when a lawsuit motivated the defendants to provide the requested relief. However, the changes Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. made to its candy boxes weren't the ones sought by plaintiff Ketrina Gordon. During litigation, Tootsie Roll made changes to the product packaging that now shows how big the pieces of candy are and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS