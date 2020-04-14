Robinhood Users Get Service Outage Suit Moved To Calif.

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A suit against fintech company Robinhood over service outages will be transferred from federal court in Tampa, Florida, to California, a Florida federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell’s Apr. 13 order grants a joint motion for transfer of venue that was filed in the case by plaintiffs Travis Taaffe and Jared Ward and a trio of entity defendants, Robinhood Markets Inc, Robinhood Financial LLC and Robinhood Securities LLC. In the April 9 transfer motion, the parties had asked Judge Honeywell to move their case “in the interest of justice and for the convenience of parties and witnesses.”...

