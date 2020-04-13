PG&E Nears OK Of Deal Over Deadly Wildfire In Paradise

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge tentatively approved Pacific Gas & Electric's settlement with the state over the 2018 Camp Fire on Friday, acknowledging concerns that penalties against the utility could be drawn from the victims’ trust and telling PG&E “some things not only have to be right, but they have to look right.” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said “telling fire victims that their money will be used to pay criminal fines and penalties does not look right ... Nor does saying to people who lost their homes and their loved ones that $4 million is ‘de minimis.’ This not only looks...

