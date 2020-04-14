FWS Agrees To Rethink Designation Of Spotted Owl Habitat

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed to reevaluate its controversial decision to designate 9.5 million acres as critical habitat for the threatened northern spotted owl to settle a long-running dispute with a logging group and others that was revived by the D.C. Circuit. The agreement filed Monday in D.C. federal court doesn't void the agency's 2012 final rule that designated the land in Washington, Oregon and California as critical habitat, but it formalizes a commitment and timeline to initiate a new rulemaking process to determine whether some of the area should be delisted. The suit was brought by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS