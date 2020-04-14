Pot Grower Can't Seek $5.4M In Lost Profits From Builder

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal court has ruled that a cannabis grower can't seek $5.4 million in lost profits stemming from an allegedly defective greenhouse because its builder can't be forced to pay for federal contraband. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez's partial ruling Monday clarified that J. Lilly LLC's lost profits fall under the umbrella of cannabis contract terms that are unenforceable in federal courts. Paying them would require Clearspan Fabric Structures International to violate the Controlled Substances Act, Judge Hernandez found. Judge Hernandez also found that J. Lilly's lost profits estimate was too speculative to rely on because the company had...

