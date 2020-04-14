Assets Frozen In Crypto Suit Against Ex-Wash. State Senator

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has secured an asset freeze in its suit against an ex-Washington state senator and two others who it says fraudulently raised over $4.3 million by selling a purported cryptocurrency known as Meta 1 Coin. After winning an emergency temporary restraining order against former Washington state legislator David Schmidt, Robert Dunlap and Nicole Bowdler last month, the SEC obtained a preliminary injunction from a Texas federal judge Monday freezing the alleged co-conspirators' assets and prohibiting the destruction of evidence. "Good cause exists to believe that, unless restrained and enjoined by order of this court, defendants will...

