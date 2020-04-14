DLA Piper Seeks Quick Exit From Car Dealer Malpractice Case

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A China-based auto dealer wants to "obscure its true relationship" with DLA Piper to support an off-target malpractice allegation stemming from a contentious investigation at the company, the firm told a Nevada federal court on Monday. Seeking the dismissal of a single-count suit filed last month by China Auto Logistics Inc., DLA Piper said the case should be cut short because it was hired by a China Auto audit committee to conduct an investigation of the company and board members two years ago. But that work never included DLA Piper directly representing China Auto, also known as CALI. Therefore, the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS