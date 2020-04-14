Turkey Industry Hit With Fresh Antitrust Suit Over Bird Prices

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A New York deli has become the second turkey buyer to hit Perdue, Tyson, Butterball and a spate of other major poultry producers with a proposed class action claiming the industry conspired to hike the price of the birds. Mirroring allegations lodged by a New York-based grocery cooperative late last year, Sandee's Catering sued nearly a dozen corporate families in the poultry industry on Monday, as well as Agri Stats Inc., an information exchange platform that Sandee's and other turkey buyers have pegged as being the key facilitator of the conspiracy. According to the complaint, the turkey titans illegally traded confidential...

