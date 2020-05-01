Pension Discrimination Suit Poised To Test Trustees' Duties

Law360, London (May 1, 2020, 4:53 PM BST) -- Lloyds Bank PLC and HBOS PLC will return to court on Monday seeking further clarity on how to handle gender discrimination claims over pension schemes, a decision set to have wide-ranging effects on an industry still grappling with a landmark 2018 decision in the case. The legal action focuses on unequal guaranteed minimum pensions, the least possible amount that an occupational pension scheme has to provide to its members. It had long been accepted that the GMPs were discriminatory but how compensation should be calculated was unclear until the trustees of Lloyds Bank took the matter to the High Court and...

