Top UK Court Could Unlock US-Style Class Actions

Law360, London (April 14, 2020, 6:38 PM BST) -- British legal advocates have resisted adopting an American-style class action regime for years, wary of its results, costs and questionable benefits for consumers — but that may be changing. With specialized tribunals test-driving class actions and other jurisdictions floating changes to rival the U.K.'s legal dominance, British attorneys are starting to question whether a different approach is needed. Now, attorneys say two cases pending before the U.K. Supreme Court could open the door for class actions in Britain in years to come — or close it firmly for another generation. "The U.K. can't afford to ignore it if they want to...

