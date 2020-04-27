Dubai Disputes Lawyer Leaves Dentons For Trowers

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Trowers & Hamlins LLP has recruited a Dentons partner to head its commercial dispute resolution team in Dubai, saying the international arbitration specialist is a recognized leader among United Arab Emirates lawyers for advising clients on mitigating litigation risk. The leading litigator, Matthew Showler, is an experienced adviser of financial institutions, multinational corporations, governmental institutions, nongovernmental organizations, heads of state and high net worth individuals, Trowers said this month when announcing his recruitment to the firm. Showler said in a statement that he was offered the opportunity to join Trowers to head the team in the UAE and wider Middle East...

