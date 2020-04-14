Fairway Market Gets OK For $82M In Store Sales

Law360, New York (April 14, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Monday approved supermarket chain Fairway Market's sale of eight stores and a distribution center for $82.5 million while signing off on $2.2 million in executive bonuses and a pension settlement with union workers. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity overrode a landlord seeking a boosted security deposit to approve stalking horse bidder Village Super Market Inc.'s offer for the five stores and distribution center while approving three other sales, including the transfer of two New Jersey locations' leases to Amazon. Fairway, which operates 16 stores with about 3,000 employees in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS