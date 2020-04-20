UK Decision Highlights Contract Enforceability Considerations

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Businesspeople and their lawyers tend to assume that working out who can enforce a contract is straightforward. Look no further than the persons named at the front of the document. Right? Not necessarily. The U.K. Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act allows third parties to enforce contracts under which they benefit, although even in that case, the third party will be referred to in some way, somewhere in the document. A more vexed and often overlooked scenario is where one of the named parties has entered the contract as an agent on behalf of another, and the latter is not mentioned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS