Gross McGinley Accused Of Malpractice Over Botched Trial

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Gross McGinley LLP is facing malpractice claims in Pennsylvania state court alleging that the firm's failure to present proper damages evidence resulted in the midtrial dismissal of a case it was handling for a telecommunications consulting services client. ICORE Consulting LLC claimed on Monday that Gross McGinley attorney Samuel E. Cohen botched the trial after he only presented damages evidence regarding the company's lost revenues, and not for its diminished value or lost profits, stemming from a partner leaving the company and poaching clients for a new business. The company alleged that after Cohen rested his case for ICORE, the judge dismissed the...

