Ex-Cerner Worker Who Didn't OK Arbitration Files ERISA Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An ex-Cerner Corp. worker filed a proposed class action in Kansas federal court Tuesday accusing the company of mismanaging its retirement plan, saying he didn’t sign an arbitration agreement Cerner has invoked to try to spike another ERISA lawsuitagainst it in Missouri. Joshua Clark alleged that the health records company flouted its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and prioritized its own interests above those of its retirement plan participants. Cerner made company stock the default investment option for the employer portion of contributions even though it was riskier and didn’t perform well compared to its benchmark, benefiting...

